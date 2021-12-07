Premier Hartlepool tourist attraction announces reopening date after Storm Arwen closure

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has been closed since the major storm hit around ten days ago.

The site off Marina Way suffered roof damage and HMS Trincomalee needed attention to make it safe for visitors.

The ship’s mast could be seen leaning at an angle during Storm Arwen on Saturday, November 27.

HMS Trincomalee at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It and the quayside remained closed to visitors since.

But museum bosses announced the site will reopen again on Wednesday, December 8.

Visitors are asked to pre-book.

They said on social media: “Thank you to our team of expert riggers and shipwrights who along with support from our Conservation Technician, quickly got to work to make HMS Trincomalee safe for visitors last Monday.

The top of the HMS Trincomalee sways in the wind during Storm Arwen.

“Sadly, roof damage kept the site closed but we are very grateful for the swift action of Michael Wilson Roofing Contractors who have worked tirelessly to enable us to reopen from this Wednesday 8 December 2021.”

While specialists worked away behind the scenes to fix the storm damage, the museum shop remained open to visitors.

Damage from Storm Arwen in Hartlepool resulted in roads being closed, trees uprooted, events cancelled and travel disrupted.

