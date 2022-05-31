Queen quiz: try these 11 questions to see how much you know about Her Majesty's 70 years

Are you the queen on quizzes, the king of ken or the prince of trivia? Try these 11 questions then share. Don’t forget to bicker with your family and friends if you’re keeping score.

Answers are below the 11 questions.

1. Who was Prime Minister when Elizabeth II became queen?

Try out your Queeny knowledge with our 11 quiz questions.

2. Which of the Armed Forces did the Queen join during the Second World War?

3. In which country was the Queen when she heard that she had become a monarch?

4. Who would now be the monarch if Edward VIII had not abdicated in 1936 (then never had children)?

5. How does Private Eye magazine refer to the Queen?

6. Which newspaper did the Queen sue for copyright breach in 1993 after it published her Christmas message before it was broadcast?

7. Who is eldest of the Queen’s eight known grandchild?

8. Why is 17 Bruton Street in London’s Mayfair district significant to the Queen?

9. Where did the Queen meet Michael Fagan on July 9, 1982?

10. Give either of the Queen’s middle names.

11. Who or what have included Susan, Holly, Willow, Sugar and Honey?

Answers