Roots festival The Country Cantina to return to County Durham
The Jumpin’ Hot Club’s annual celebration of songwriters, rockabilly, folk, country, western swing and roots-driven music The Country Cantina, returns on Saturday, July 27, at The Barn at Easington.
Music will be performed from midday to late, from The Strange Blue Dreams, Martin Stephenson & The Toe Rags, Rob Heron, Big Red & The Grinners, Joli Blon Cajun band, The Jaywalkers (Bluegrass Trio), Awkward Family Portraits, Gem Andrews, David Broad, DJ’s Shippy & Rob 78 records set and more.
There will also be food from La Fiesta ladies, beer from Hadrian Border, Special Barn spirits and cocktails.
North East actress Charlie Hardwick, who has recently become a patron of Jumpin’ Hot Club, sang the praises of the festival and recalled her great affection for the Easington area.
“I have very fond memories of filming & The Scar with Amber Films and also Billy Elliot here, and I have made many good friends, especially amongst the heroic Women Against Pit Closures and ex-miners who fought tirelessly to save their community.
“The Festival also aims to build on its success and has great ambitions to involve local musicians and people for future projects which will have a
lasting economic, social and cultural presence in this extraordinary former coal-mining area. I urge everyone to come along, tap their feet, raise their glass and immerse themselves in this exciting and unique musical jamboree.”
This year the festival is teaming up with Dementia Friendly Choirs who are providing free choir sessions in Seaham and Blackhall Colliery ahead of the festival, leading to a Dementia Friendly Pop Up Choir at this year’s event thanks to support from Durham Community Foundation and Durham County Council.
Martin Stephenson is one of the North East’s most famous sons, featuring on Kitchenware Records with the Daintees in the 1980’s. Martin lives near Inverness now and recently featured on BBC with the great Billy Connelly.
Fellow North East troubadour Rob Heron is a roots music dynamo, touring across Europe and the UK.
*Jumpin’ Hot Club Country Cantina takes place on Saturday, July 27 at the Barn at Easington, Thorpe Lea East Farm, Easington Colliery, County Durham. Tickets from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/462193