See the story of what happened after Hartlepool's 1914 Bombardment as new exhibition opens at UK's only First World War battlefield site
The display entitled Remembering To Help, Helping To Remember, has opened at the Heugh Battery Museum.
It tells the story of the response of Hartlepool in the aftermath of the devastating shelling of the town by German ships in the early days of the First World War in December 1914.
The exhibition, written by historian and Open University lecturer Dr Michael Reeve, takes the form of story boards and an accompanying booklet.
He said: “We tried to tell the story of how the community of Hartlepool and West Hartlepool responded to the emergency that happened because of the Bombardment.”
It also looks at how the event that claimed many lives was commemorated in the years afterwards right up to the present day.
The exhibition is currently located in the magazine of the battery museum, in Moor Terrace, which returned fire on the Germans during the Bombardment.
Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “I think it’s the untold story of the Bombardment. We talk a lot about the death and damage, but this is all about what did we do after that.
"Hartlepool collected money to help rebuild and put lives back together really.
“We hope that the exhibition will highlight the continuing efforts we make to commemorate this unique event in the history of the Hartlepools, and encourage people to support us Helping to Remember.”
The exhibition is open until the end of November although the museum hopes to take it on tour in the New Year.