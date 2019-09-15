Steampunk Festival set to return to Hartlepool next month
Hartlepool’s Steampunk Festival returns next month – promising fun for the whole family.
The weird and wonderful free weekend – which celebrates Victorian inventiveness and industrial heritage - will take place on Saturday, October 5, from 11am to 5pm and Sunday, October 6, from 11am until 4pm in the Borough Hall.
Saturday will draw to a close with a special Steampunk cabaret hosted by multi-talented entertainer Greg Chapman from 7.30pm until 11pm.
The festival, first staged last year, is supported by Hartlepool Borough Council and organised in partnership with Steampunk enthusiast David Smith.
The Steampunk movement is a genre loosely based on re-imagining Victorian science fiction and fantasy, including the works of HG Wells, Jules Verne, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Mary Shelley.
There will be a range of free and fun attractions on both days, including a specialist steampunk market selling fashions, art, accessories and other items.
There will also be live music and entertainment from acts including The Retro Clones, Sherriff Ants Trepaneur, and Juggler, Story-Teller, Magician, Escapolgist and Unicylist Greg Chapman, who is returning to Hartlepool and bringing his unique stage and his cannonball ‘Jeff VI’ with him.
Headlining the cabaret will be the wonderfully eccentric ‘The Captain of The Lost Waves’, alongside performances from Newcastle-based band ‘The Pastures’, Burlesque Star ‘Lux DeLioux’, and Rock Operetta “Ichabod Steam's Dark Side Gothic Adventure”.
Aaron Bowman, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Cultural Officer (Events Development) said: “There’ll be so much to see and do for all the family. People who come along are encouraged to wear their wackiest Steampunk attire.”
Organiser David Smith added: “Hartlepool is a fantastic place. If you have not yet seen The Captain of The Lost Waves, don’t miss this chance – I have never seen an entertainer who so immediately generates a rapport with his audience, sweeping them up with some beautiful and evocative original songs.
“If you’ve already seen him, you will want to see him again – and this is such a glorious setting, and part of a great evening of top quality entertainment.”
Tickets for the cabaret cost £15 and must be booked online at www.destinationhartlepool.com.
For more details search ‘The Hartlepool Steampunk Festival’ on Facebook.