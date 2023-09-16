Watch more videos on Shots!

Families in Hartlepool will have the opportunity to meet Batman and capture a super snap with the Caped Crusader when he visits The Entertainer, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, later this month.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator for The Entertainer, said: “We know that Batman is an incredibly popular character amongst parents and children alike, so we are confident that this event will be incredibly popular and will be an exciting day for all.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to meet and snap a selfie with their favourite superhero in-store so we hope to see you there.”

Hartlepool fans will have a chance to meet the famous superhero on September 23.

The meet-and-greet is free of charge and will take place on Saturday, September 23.

Fans will be able to take photos at regular intervals from 11am–4pm.