Some of the rides at the Hartlepool Carnival fairground last year.

Murphy’s Funfair is returning to the town next week for the start of Hartlepool Carnival – just as it has done for over 90 years.

New for this year is one of the tallest big wheels in the country which stands at 33 metres tall (over 100 feet) and has toured all over Europe.

Other new attractions include rides with names including Star Flyer, Mega Spin, Techno Power, and 2 Extreme Paratrooper, in addition to regular favourites of the waltzer, dodgems, and much more.

The ferris wheel coming to Hartlepool Carnival by Murphy's Fairground.

The fair arrives at Town Moor on the Headland on Thursday, August 1, and is in Hartlepool until carnival Saturday on August 10.

Hartlepool Carnival is one of Murphy’s biggest events of the year and have been coming to town for almost 100 years.

Sixth generation family member John Murphy, 34, said: “I think this is our 95th year. The carnival is one of the only events in the North East that continued during World War Two which is some achievement.

“A lot of events stopped but this particular event carried on which is unbelievable.

The Mega Sipin ride.

“It is a big part of our family. Without Hartlepool Carnival we wouldn’t be six generations on.

“We have got new attractions that we have been organising for the last few months. We want the best that Murphy’s can bring.

“There will be over 100 attractions big and small with family and adult rides plus numerous stalls.”

In January, the family lost John’s grandfather John Murphy who was 89 who was described as ‘a giant of the showground world’.

He was the fourth generation of the family and took the fairground all over the country.

Grandson John added: “Hartlepool Carnival was one of his favourite events. He had a lot of friends on the Headland and in Hartlepool and was highly thought of.”

The fairground is traditionally opened by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool at 2pm.

Hartlepool Hawks will kick things off with a display from 1pm.