The event, on Saturday, June 11, took place at Teesside International Airport – but some people “had their days spoiled” by delays on the roads.

It’s reported that some motorists queued for hours to get to the event and get parked – with others “giving up completely and going home”.

Saturday’s airshow was expected to be attended by more than 20,000 people, with displays from the RAF Red Arrows, Tycoon Display Team and The Starlings on the programme.

Elsewhere, there was a motorcycle stunt show, live music and a food village for spectators to visit.

The 2022 Teesside Airshow was the first since 2017. It was initially due to return in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

It’s the region’s only airshow this summer, with the popular Sunderland event being cancelled for the third year running.

‘I can only apologise again’

Vehicles in the queue to attend the Teesside Airshow on Saturday, June 11. Picture: Carl Gorse.

After complaints on social media about the traffic queues, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen apologised to those caught up in the delays and pledged “a full review and debrief as a matter of urgency”.

He also told followers he would “do whatever I can” to secure refunds for those who missed it.

Mr Houchen said on Twitter at around 6pm on Saturday: “Firstly, let me say I am so sorry to those people who experienced delays and were caught in the traffic on your visit to the airshow.

"As a result of the incredible demand and interest in our airport and the airshow, I know for many it meant hours of delays with some giving up completely and going home.

A dazzling display at the Teesside Airshow. Picture: Carl Gorse.

"I will be speaking to the organisers and the police [...] and we’ll be conducting a full review and debrief as a matter of urgency.

"I will also be liaising with the organisers to do whatever I can to get refunds for those who suffered major delays or who were unable to attend as a result of the delays.

"I can only apologise again.”

‘A victim of its own success’

The Red Arrows in action! Picture: Carl Gorse.

In a separate statement on social media, a spokesperson for Teesside International Airport said: "Teesside Airshow has been a victim of its own success and, while it’s been great to see more than 20,000 people wanting to visit the show, it’s a huge shame that many people have had their days spoiled by long queues.

"We are all so sorry that delays and traffic have impacted not just those going to our airshow, but also local people trying to get around.

"We will be speaking to the organisers and conducting a full review and debrief as a matter of urgency early next week.

"The Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen has also confirmed he will be liaising with the organisers to do whatever he can to get refunds for those who suffered major delays or who were unable to attend as a result of the delays.

"At this time, we can only apologise again for any disappointment people rightly feel.”

The event’s organisers have been contacted for comment by the Mail.