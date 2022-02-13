The answers can be found below the 11 questions, but no cheating mind.

1. Who was named as the Best British Group at the 2022 Brit Awards?

2. Which scientist, 1912-1954, is currently on the back of the Bank of England £50 note?

Eleven quiz questions to try.

3. Which retired outfield footballer has the most caps for the England men’s team (goalkeeper Peter Shilton has the most overall)?

4. Who is the godfather of Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng’s daughter Grace, who was born in 2001?

5. Who plays Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit series of films?

6. Who became Britain’s first female Poet Laureate in 2009?

7. Which 1998 Robert Redford film is based on a 1995 novel by the English writer Nicholas Evans?

8. What makes a pink gin pink?

9. Which element is at number two on the periodic table?

10. The video for which 2007 number one single included cameo appearances by Cannon and Ball, Bob Carolgees and Spit the Dog, David Tennant, Dusty Bin, The Krankies and many more besides?

11. Who was made Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in February 2022?

Answers

1. Wolf Alice 2. Alan Turing 3. Wayne Rooney 4. Tony Blair 5. Martin Freeman 6. Carol Ann Duffy 7. The Horse Whisperer 8. Angostura Bitters 9. Helium 10. I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – by Comic Relief and The Proclaimers 11. Jacob Rees-Mogg

