The Futureheads among latest music acts confirmed for Hartlepool's Soundwave festival with plans for at least one more 'big name'

Another big artist could soon be joining the already stacked lineup of an upcoming festival in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 31st May 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:07 BST

Saoundwave is coming to Seaton Reach, on Coronation Drive, on July 30, with English pop-rock band Bastille set to headline the event.

Organisers have now revealed at least another big name could be on its way to Hartlepool this summer.

It comes as The Futureheads and Hartlepool singer Michael Rice joined the lineup following an announcement this week.

Bastille will headline Hartlepool's Soundwave music festival in July.Bastille will headline Hartlepool's Soundwave music festival in July.
    Event organiser and owner of Seaton’s Open Jar, Joe Franks, said there has been a “dramatic” increase in ticket sales since the two acts were added to the lineup.

    He said: "We’ve seen a big increase in sales since we announced them, which is really exciting. There’s a lot of buzz and excitement.

    "It’s a great response."

    Mr Franks added: "We’re working as we speak on some more acts to be announced as well.”

    The Futureheads have joined the festival's lineup./Photo: Jo Hale/Getty ImagesThe Futureheads have joined the festival's lineup./Photo: Jo Hale/Getty Images
    This event, which is organised by By the Sea Leisure, comes as part of a three-day summer festival that will also feature Clubland by the Sea on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

    Tickets went on sale on Monday, May 1.

    Mr Franks has said the festival will be a “good day out” with local food vendors also present.

    "There’s a full day’s entertainment. We’ve booked the comedy tent and have some really good comedians in there as well,” he added.

    Joe Franks, owner of The Open Jar, is also co-owner of event organiser By the Sea Leisure.Joe Franks, owner of The Open Jar, is also co-owner of event organiser By the Sea Leisure.
    Other artists include Michael Gallagher, Zela, We Tibetans and Finn Fosters as well as Cal Halbert, Fran Garrity, Matty Oxley, Kerianne Covell, Frazer Lambert and more.

