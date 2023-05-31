Saoundwave is coming to Seaton Reach, on Coronation Drive, on July 30, with English pop-rock band Bastille set to headline the event.

Organisers have now revealed at least another big name could be on its way to Hartlepool this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as The Futureheads and Hartlepool singer Michael Rice joined the lineup following an announcement this week.

Bastille will headline Hartlepool's Soundwave music festival in July.

Most Popular

Event organiser and owner of Seaton’s Open Jar, Joe Franks, said there has been a “dramatic” increase in ticket sales since the two acts were added to the lineup.

He said: "We’ve seen a big increase in sales since we announced them, which is really exciting. There’s a lot of buzz and excitement.

"It’s a great response."

Mr Franks added: "We’re working as we speak on some more acts to be announced as well.”

The Futureheads have joined the festival's lineup./Photo: Jo Hale/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event, which is organised by By the Sea Leisure, comes as part of a three-day summer festival that will also feature Clubland by the Sea on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

Mr Franks has said the festival will be a “good day out” with local food vendors also present.

"There’s a full day’s entertainment. We’ve booked the comedy tent and have some really good comedians in there as well,” he added.

Joe Franks, owner of The Open Jar, is also co-owner of event organiser By the Sea Leisure.