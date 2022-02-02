The Hartlepool buildings which will be illuminated to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A number of Hartlepool buildings will be lit up as Platinium Jubilee celebrations get under way.
Sunday, February 6, marks the date when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne 70 years ago – making her the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
However, it is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, and therefore is known as a date the Queen does not wish to celebrate.
Instead, Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place at the start of June.
Two landmarks in Hartlepool will, however, be illuminated this weekend to mark the February anniversary.
First of all, on Saturday, February 5 – the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne – Hartlepool Borough Council will be illuminating Hartlepool Art Gallery between 6pm and 9pm.
Then on Sunday, February 6 – again between 6pm and 9pm – the council will light St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland,.
Residents are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtags #PlatinumJubileeHartlepool and #HM70Hartlepool.
Events and initiatives will continue over the coming months and culminate in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.
Councillor Brenda Loynes, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “I hope people across Hartlepool will enjoy seeing these two landmarks being illuminated to mark this remarkable occasion and to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen.
“June’s four day bank holiday weekend will provide us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Queen and we’ll be lighting our beacons and holding a number of events at Elephant Rock, our brand new outdoor community events space on the Headland.”
Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to start our own celebrations of her reign in this way.
“There’s lots more to come later on in the year, but this is a great way to start celebrating such a unique occasion.”