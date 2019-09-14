Theme announced for this year's Hartlepool Fireworks Spectacular at Seaton Carew
An annual fireworks extravaganza attended by hundreds of families across Hartlepool is returning for another year.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 14th September 2019
Hosted by Hartlepool Borough Council, the Fireworks Spectacular at Seaton Carew will take place on Tuesday, November 5 from 4pm until 7pm.
The free event, which also provides a programme of entertainment for the whole family, will this year commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Further details about the display will be announced in due course, with hundreds already expressing an interest on social media.