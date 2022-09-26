'They know how to get an audience laughing' - Drag troupe head to Hartlepool

The Dabber Dolls will be taking their evening of lip-sync extravaganzas, perfectly choreographed routines and comedy to nine Mecca clubs up and down the United Kingdom.

The cabaret-esque show is part of the troupe’s first UK tour, which comes after previous performances for celebrities and royalty.

Eitan Boyd, chief innovation officer at Mecca Bingo, said: “The Dolls may ooze glamour, but they know how to get an audience laughing.

The Dabber Dolls are bringing their tour to nine Mecca clubs in the UK.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Their show is a crowd-pleasing combination that we have no doubt people will love.”

The troupe landed in Glasgow last week ahead of their first show and will come to Mecca Bingo Hartlepool on Friday, September 30.

Tickets start at £12 and include bingo.

For more information and to get tickets, visit designmynight.com and search for Dabber Dolls Bingo @ Mecca Hartlepool.

The Dolls landed in Glasgow last week ahead of their first show of the tour.