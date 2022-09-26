News you can trust since 1877
'They know how to get an audience laughing' - Drag troupe head to Hartlepool

Hartlepool is set for a night of high-end humour and showstopping costumes when a dazzling drag troupe performs in Hartlepool for the first time.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:28 am

The Dabber Dolls will be taking their evening of lip-sync extravaganzas, perfectly choreographed routines and comedy to nine Mecca clubs up and down the United Kingdom.

The cabaret-esque show is part of the troupe’s first UK tour, which comes after previous performances for celebrities and royalty.

Eitan Boyd, chief innovation officer at Mecca Bingo, said: “The Dolls may ooze glamour, but they know how to get an audience laughing.

The Dabber Dolls are bringing their tour to nine Mecca clubs in the UK.

    "Their show is a crowd-pleasing combination that we have no doubt people will love.”

    The troupe landed in Glasgow last week ahead of their first show and will come to Mecca Bingo Hartlepool on Friday, September 30.

    Tickets start at £12 and include bingo.

    For more information and to get tickets, visit designmynight.com and search for Dabber Dolls Bingo @ Mecca Hartlepool.

    The Dolls landed in Glasgow last week ahead of their first show of the tour.

    The show is for over 18s only.

