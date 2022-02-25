Geography, films and a mountain with a very long name: this week’s 11 quiz questions

The answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating in this quiz mind. However, gloating is allowed this week.

1. Other than Russia, name any country to border Ukraine.

2. In which city are the 2024 Summer Olympics due to be held?

Eleven quiz questions to try.

3. Which comedian played Nurse ‘Chummy’ Browne in Call the Midwife?

4. Whose tomb was discovered in the Valley of the Kings 1922?

5. Which television show, 1964-2006, used Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin as its theme music between 1970 and 1977?

6. Who is the current leader of the Liberal Democrats?

7. Which club won the 2021 FA Cup final?

8. In which city was Vladimir Putin born in 1952?

9. Why was a mountain called Eyjafjallajökull in the news in 2010?

10. Which fictional character has been played on film by Desmond Llewellyn, John Cleese and Ben Whishaw?

11. Which woman won the 2021 series of The Masked Singer as ‘Sausage’?

Answers

1. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Belarus, Moldova or Romania 2. Paris 3. Miranda Hart 4. Tutankhamun’s 5. Top of the Pops 6. Ed Davey 7. Leicester City 8. Saint Petersburg/Leningrad 9. It was the volcano which erupted in Iceland and stopped air travel in Europe for six days 10. Q (in James bond films) 11. Joss Stone

