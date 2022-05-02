Twitter, Lionel Messi and Roman numerals: 11 quiz questions for the bank holiday weekend

The answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating in this quiz mind. However, for those who win gloating is allowed this week, as it’s a bank holiday.

1. Who is the deputy leader of the Labour Party?

2. Which club did Lionel Messi sign for in 2021?

What do you know?

3. What is 2022 in Roman numerals?

4. Which hit ITV comedy, written by the late Eric Chappell, ran between 1974 and 1978?

5. Which former soldier and US Secretary of State died in October 2021 aged 84?

6. Which English actor starred as the lawyer Arthur Kipps in the 2012 horror film The Woman In Black?

7. In which European city was the world’s first stock exchange established in 1602 (clue – not London)?

8. Who had a hit in 2012 with Next To Me?

9. Who became the owner of Twitter in April 2022?

10. In which city will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held?

11. In 2010, British Airways had to apologise after a photograph in its staff magazine inadvertently gave whose name as a frequent flyer? He died the following year.

Answers