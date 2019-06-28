'We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Armed Forces': Hartlepool gears up for Armed Forces Day
A packed programme for all the family is on offer as Hartlepool pays tribute to its servicemen, women and veterans on Armed Forces Day.
The event, on Saturday June 29, will start at 11am with a parade from Church Street to Church Square featuring buglers from The Rifles, the standards of local military associations, cadet detachments and music from the Durham and Northumbria Band of the Air Cadets and the drums of Cleveland Army Cadet Force.
The parade will be reviewed in Church Square by the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Colonel Arthur Charlton and the Mayor of Hartlepool Coun Brenda Loynes.
The focus of the event will then switch to the car park of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.
There will be a chance to meet members of the Armed Forces at a range of military display stands, military vehicles, a children’s fairground and food stalls.
In the museum itself, the quayside will be transformed into a 1940s street party with live music, swing dancing and Second World War re-enactors.
In the neighbouring Jackson Dock, the Sea Cadets give a sailing demonstration, while on the land overlooking the dock there will be a paintball range, a mine clearance display by 103 Field Squadron Royal Engineers and a ‘gun run’ competition.
The day will end at 4.30pm.
Hartlepool’s very own Eurovision Song Contest star Michael Rice will be dropping in during the afternoon.
Mike Facchini, chairman of Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “Hartlepool’s commitment to the Armed Forces is second-to-none, so I hope people will come top this this very special event and show how much they care.
“It will be a great day out for all the family and a fine way to thank our servicemen and women, past and present, for their dedication and bravery.”
Councillor Lee Cartwright, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Armed Forces for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe.”