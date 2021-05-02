What did Hartley Booth do? 30 quiz questions to keep you occupied this weekend

1. What is the name of the James Bond film currently scheduled for release in October 2021?

2. Which comedian changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss in 2020?

3. Who is to stand down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28, 2021?

4. Which American wrote the 1966 crime story In Cold Blood?

5. Who was replaced by a man called Hartley Booth at the 1992 UK general election?

6. Which Stourbridge band had UK top 10 hits in the early 1990s with Welcome To The Cheap Seats and The Size of a Cow?

7. In which country was the England footballer Raheem Sterling born?

8. Which astronaut died aged 90 on April 28, 2021?

9. What do the initials AOL stand for?

10. For which film did Anthony Hopkins win his best actor Oscar in 2021?

11. Which band had a worldwide hit with a song called Rockstar in 2000?

12. Who had a UK number one single in 1958 with Magic Moments?

13. Which was the second of the seven Harry Potter books?

14. Which former Sunderland footballer wrote the critically acclaimed memoir Massively Violent & Decidedly Average?

15. Which actor was the late Helen McCrory married to?

16. For what is an American called Harland Sanders who died in 1980 best remembered?

17. The second verse of which song begins with the lines ‘O Lord, our God, arise, Scatter her enemies, And make them fall’?

18. Which pop group walked off the Clive Anderson show in 1997 after he was rude to them?

19. Which delicacy was invented in Stonehaven, in north east Scotland in the 1980s?

20. Who did Vladimir Putin replace as President of Russia in 1999?

21. What was the UK’s Community Charge better known as?

22. Which British comedian committed suicide in Sydney in 1968?

23. What is the formula for the surface area of a sphere?

24. What was ITV’s Teletext service known as before 1993?

25. Which Greek word means ‘I have found it’?

26. Which philosopher wrote The Republic in around 360 BC?

27. For which 1951 film did Humphrey Bogart win his only Oscar?

28. Which role was Simon Armitage appointed to in May 2019?

29. Which title was won by 24 year-old Jonathan Gibson in April 2021?

30. Which star of television and film claims to have 3,265 brothers and sisters?

Answers:

1. No Time To Die 2. Joe Lycett 3. Arlene Foster 4. Truman Capote 5. Margaret Thatcher (as MP for Finchley) 6. The Wonder Stuff 7. Jamaica 8. Michael Collins 9. America Online 10. The Father 11. Nickelback 12. Perry Como 13. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 14. Lee Howey 15. Damian Lewis 16. As Colonel Sanders (Kentucky Fried Chicken) 17. God Save the Queen 18. The Bee Gees 19. Boris Yeltsin 21. The poll tax 22. Tony Hancock 23. 4πr² (4 x pi x radius squared) 24. Oracle 25. Eureka 26. Plato 27. The African Queen 28. Poet Laureate 29. BBC’s Mastermind champion 30. Kermit the Frog