How the new play park will look

The dazzling new attraction will be open from 12pm on Friday August 2.

What does it feature?

The play ship is decked out with rope ladders, look-out posts, decks, hammocks, swings, slides and other exciting features.

Those under two years old also have their own mini ship to sail, and bosses say there are plenty of additional, fun activities on “dry land” for children like the sea spinner bowl which makes the ocean go round and round.

There’s also sea raft see-saw, and another notable feature is an inclusive carousel with safety bars, which can easily accommodate wheelchairs and disabled users.

Where is it?

This new play area is situated in the main courtyard of the museum area –with beautiful views of the sea and is close to HMS Trincomalee – the oldest warship still afloat in Europe and the centrepiece of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Hartlepool.

An accompanying scheme of interpretation panels in the play area will help children learn about HMS Trincomalee’s story.

When is it open?

Opening times for the museum are April – Oct 10am to 5pm, Nov – March, 11am to 4pm. Last admission is one hour before closing.

How much does it cost?

The play park is included in museum entry, which lasts for a year:

Hartlepool adult – £10.00 (£8.00 online)

Hartlepool child – £8.00 (£6.50 online

Hartlepool senior Gift Aid – £8.00 (£6.50 online)

Hartlepool student Gift Aid – £8.00 (£6.50 online)

Hartlepool family Gift Aid 1 + 3 (1 adult and up to 3 children) – £21.00 (£17.00 online)

Hartlepool family (2 adults and up to 3 children) – £30.00 (£24.50 online)

What do the museum and the council have to say about it?

Roslyn Adamson, General Manager at NMRN Hartlepool, said: “We are very excited to be launching this fantastic new play area, which I’m sure will provide children with hours of fun; exhilarating physical exercise and role play, capturing their imagination and transporting them to new, incredible places.

“The play site is highly appealing, attractive and in keeping with the surrounding area. I believe this new area will be a huge asset to the museum and also to the town. I would like to sincerely thank our generous funders who include the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the Sir James Knott Trust, Catherine Cookson Trust, Red Gap Wind Farm Ltd and all of our visitors who support and contribute to our own charity, The National Museum of the Royal Navy.

“I would also like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council for their support of the scheme and for their continued enthusiasm and input towards the future development of our Hartlepool site.”

Hartlepool council leader Shane Moore, who is also the Tees Valley Combined Authority Cabinet Lead for Culture & Tourism, said: “The NMRN Hartlepool is a massive and much-loved attraction in the town which draws in visitors from Tees Valley and beyond.

“With the summer holidays just kicking off, it’s the perfect time to launch this new play area.

“The Combined Authority is investing well in the region’s culture and tourism assets. We’re driving even more people into our boroughs, getting them spending and supporting our leisure businesses, as well as making Tees Valley an even better place to live. On behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council too, I’m delighted that this museum is growing and improving, and we are helping to make that happen.”

Who is opening it?

The play area will be opened officially by the Regional Royal Navy Commander Commodore Phil Waterhouse, ADC RN

What else is on?

All activities are included in a general admission ticket which lasts for a full year from date of purchase.

So, you can visit once, keep you ticket and return free for a year., with family activities planned for the summer on a pirate theme.

Craft sessions to make a cutlass or pistol, a cutlass-fighting class, and buried treasure hunt are all on the bill.

The extra summer holiday activities are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11am until 4pm from Saturday July 27 until Sunday September 1. The Pirate Quayside Trail will be all day every day.