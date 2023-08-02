Thousands of people will flock to the historic Headland for the spectacular summer event which turns 100 this year.

The carnival will start on Thursday, August 3, with the arrival of Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moor and will culminate on Saturday, August 12, with parade day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this year special fireworks will light up the Hartlepool sky to mark 100 years of the carnival.

Carnival goers enjoying the 98th Headland Carnival in 2021.

Most Popular

Murphy’s funfair will also return to the Town Moor, staying open for each day of the celebrations.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Carnival Committee, said: "We anticipate a great night at the fireworks.”

He added: "It’s a lot of hard work. We are excited and hope the sun shines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank our local businesses and continuous supporters.”

Some fantastic fancy dress at last year's carnival parade.

Here are some of the programme’s highlights this year:

Murphy’s Giant Funfair opens from 2pm on Thursday, August 3, at the Town Moor. It will be open from 2pm till 10pm each day until August 12.

A firework display will illuminate the sky from 9.45pm on Friday, August 4, at the Town Moor.

A sand sculpture competition will take place at Fish Sands from 11am on Monday, August 7. There are two categories for contestants aged between four and eight and nine to 13-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Treasure Dig will take place at Fish Sands from 11am on Tuesday, August 8.

A talent contest will be held at the Headland Social Club, in Throston Street, from 1pm on Wednesday, August 9. There are two age groups, from five to 10-year-old and 11 to 15-year-old.

The Carnival will crown its Prince and Princess at the Cosmopolitan, in Durham Street, from 12pm on Friday, August 11. Contestants must be between 11 and 15-years-old.

The best decorated house, garden and business will also be selected by judges from 3pm on Friday, August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Carnival Market will be held inside the Borough Hall between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 12.

The Nutty Slack Race will start at 3pm on Saturday, August 12, at the Cosmopolitan and finish at the Globe.