From the spectacular Tall Ships Races to March of the Mods, there is plenty to add to your social calendar this year. Here are just some of the biggest Hartlepool events to look forward in 2023 – see if there’s something to suit you.

Hartlepool March of the Mods: Between March 4 and April 1

The fundraiser will make its annual comeback, raising money for The Teenage Cancer Trust and Hartlepool ex-armed Forces Veterans.

The Waterfront festival attracted huge crowds in 2022. Picture: Carl Gorse.

The event will kick off on March 4 at the The Steelies Club with a gig featuring over six acts, followed by the charity Punk Night on March 31. It will culminate in an all-day live music event at the Hartlepool United Supporters Club on April 1.

G4 Live: May 9

The vocal quartet, which rose to fame following the first series of The X-Factor in 2004 will bring their tour to the Town Hall Theatre this spring.

Hartlepool Marina during the last Tall Ships Race in 2010. The event is making a comeback in 2023.

Hartlepool Race for Life: June 25

Hartlepool is set to be flooded by a pink sea once again when the annual 5k Race for Life run makes its return to the Promenade at the end of June.

The Tall Ships Races: July 6 - 9

The wait is nearly over! Over a decade later, the iconic event will return to Hartlepool in the summer, bringing a variety of ships and plenty of opportunities, including becoming a Sail Trainee.

Runners ready for action, in aid of Cancer Research UK, at Hartlepool's Race for Life in 2022. Picture: Kevin Brady.

Hootenanny and Beer Festival: August 27

Fancy a pint? The annual Hootenanny and Beer Festival returns for an eighth year this summer at Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Hartlepool Folk Festival: October 6 – 8

Now in its eighth year, the festival promises a “fabulous weekend full of theatre, spectacle, dance, stories, heritage, beautiful views of the North Sea coast”, as well as exciting music lineups.

With 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of seminal folk horror film The Wickerman, event goers can also expect some spooky October fun throughout the festival.