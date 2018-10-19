X Factor star Molly Scott’s old Hartlepool primary school sends good luck message

Pupils and staff at X Factor star Molly Scott’s old primary school are backing her to go all the way in the competition.

St Teresa’s RC Primary School in Hartlepool sent Molly a big good luck message as she prepares to take part in the live shows on Saturday night.

Molly singing on The X Factor. (C) Thames/Syco

Excited children showed their support for her with the Mail’s special posters.

Fan Ruth Dunn, aged nine, said it was ‘cool’ to go to the same school as Molly, 16.

She said: “She is really good and looks really nice.”

Imogen Appleton, 10, said: “I have heard Molly sing on YouTube and things.”

St Teresa's Primary school pupil Jessica Ward (10) with one of the Hartlepool Mail's "Go Molly" poster. Picture Frank Reid

And ten-year-old Coby McTaggart said he watches the show on catch up.

The children also said Molly was “talented and really pretty” and “an amazing singer”.

It was while at St Teresa’s in Callender Road that Molly’s talent as a singer and dancer first showed.

She played Dorothy in the school’s Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz in 2012.

Coby McTaggart (10) shows his support for Molly Scott with the Hartlepool Mail's "Go Molly" poster Picture Frank Reid.

Molly’s mum Louise Scott is a teaching assistant at St Teresa’s.

School staff remember Molly as a bubbly and hard working girl.

School secretary Janette Robinson said: “She was just a lovely pupil and was always polite and courteous and friendly.

“She is still exactly the same. She was very talented and had a lovely voice I remember.

Imogen Appleton (10) with the Hartlepool Mail "Go Molly" poster. Picture Frank Reid

“We watched her grow and she really deserves all the success.”

Molly, from Easington, who also went to English Martyrs School, in Hartlepool, has made it through from thousands of applicants to be one of just four girls left in the competition.

Her mentor is pop supremo Simon Cowell.

And Janette said the whole of St Teresa’s will be behind her in the live shows.

She said: “All the staff, children, family and friends are spreading the word. We want her to do well and I’m sure she will. We are very proud of her.”