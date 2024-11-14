Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unwrap the most anticipated advert of the year 📺🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lewis’ Christmas advert has finally arrived.

The Gifting Hour has been released after much anticipation.

Fans are able to watch it after it was shared online - but how can you find it?

After what feels like an agonising wait - one that doesn’t involve a calendar with chocolate - the John Lewis Christmas advert has finally been unwrapped. The first look at The Gifting Hour came in the wee hours of the morning but the full thing has been released online.

You will have to wait a little longer to catch it on TV, but the John Lewis Christmas advert is now out into the world for 2024. It has arrived a bit later than in recent years - and faces stiff competition from Tesco’s effort for the most ‘tear-jerking’ commercial of the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewis’ sister company Waitrose has also released its own Christmas advert in the form of a two-part ‘whodunnit’ mystery about a missing pudding. Find out who is in the cast here.

Still from John Lewis Christmas advert 2024. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

But without further ado, the main event of the festive season (outside of December 25 of course) has arrived. Here’s all you need to know:

Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert

The 2024 advert is out in the wild now and you may wonder where exactly you can watch it. John Lewis has shared the video across its social media accounts as well as on its YouTube page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have embedded the link to the YouTube version of the advert just below this paragraph. It might take a moment to load in, so please be patient.

The advert is around two minutes long, which is standard for John Lewis’ Christmas efforts. The soundtrack is Richard Ashcroft’s acoustic version of Sonnet from his album Acoustic Hymns Vol 1.

Tesco’s Christmas advert has earned rave reviews from audiences and has been favourably compared to John Lewis. While Aldi, Lidl, Argos and more have also dropped festive commercials as well.

What do you think of The Gifting Hour - how does it compare to previous John Lewis adverts? Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].