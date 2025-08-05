Wednesday has been away for nearly three years - but what do you need to remember? 🕷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will return to Netflix in just a matter of hours.

The show creeps back with its first new episodes in nearly three years.

But what do you need to remember from season 1?

In the age of streaming, it has become common for fans to face huge waits between seasons of TV. Even factoring in that, the gap from Wednesday season one to two has been notable.

Netflix has kept fans on the hook for nearly three years now - but the wait is almost over. Wednesday series two will be out in just a matter of hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Ortega is back to lead the cast of the streaming show as the title character. But what do you need to remember from season one?

Tyler is the Hyde - but who pulled the strings?

Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan in Wednesday season 1 | Netflix

During the first season, Wednesday was caught in something of a love-triangle. Torn between the competing affections of Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

Having grown closer to Tyler, including going with him to the dance, they kissed after he had

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

confessed his feelings for her. But upon locking lips in the penultimate episode, Wednesday had one of her visions which revealed that he was actually the murderous Hyde and the killer that had been stalking Jericho and Nevermore Academy.

But who was his ‘master’, the shadowy figure pulling the strings behind the scene? Initially Wednesday had suspected Dr. Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome), the therapist, however she became one of Hyde’s victims.

In the season one finale, Wednesday realised that it was in fact Nevermore’s only Normie teacher Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) who was controlling Hyde. It was also revealed that she was actually Laurel Gates, the presumed dead sister of Garrett Gates.

Garrett was a Normie teenager who was in love with Morticia during her time at Nevermore Academy, but his father hated the Outcasts. After being sent to the school with nightshade to poison the punch bowl at a dance, he had a scuffle with Morticia and the bottle broke, fatally poisoning him. Gomez Addams made it appear as if he was responsible for the death.

A new principal is needed at Nevermore Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Buscemi in Wednesday season 2 | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) proved to be a rather big thorn in Wednesday’s side during season one. She regularly proved to be an obstacle during her investigation into the deaths around Jericho and Nevermore.

However in the season finale, she finally teams up with Wednesday and having shapeshifted in Tyler, is on the scene when Laurel Gates/ Ms. Thornhill confesses to controlling Hyde. But after Principal Weems transforms back into herself, she is stabbed with a needle full of nightshade and is killed.

It means that Nevermore Academy is in need of a new principal when class resumes in season two. Fortunately, a very familiar actor has been cast in the role - find out more here.

Did Laurel Gates complete her masterplan?

Addams Family in Wednesday season 2 | Netflix

Having been revealed as the big villain for the season, Laurel captured Wednesday and used her blood to unseal her ancestor the Outcast hating Crackstone after he had been locked away by Goody Addams. He was the Pilgrim featured in the drawing that has played a huge role in season one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday tries to stop him from leaving the crypt, but is badly wounded. Goody uses magic from across time to heal her descendant, letting her get back into the action. Crackstone arrives at Nevermore Academy and starts wreaking havoc using magic to start fires around the school.

Armed with a sword, Wednesday faces down the pilgrim but is seemingly beaten after he destroys the blade with his magic staff. Bianca stabs him in the back and saves Wednesday, who then finishes him off by stabbing him in the heart with the tip of the sword.

Crackstone starts to burst into flames and crumbles into dust. Laurel appears with a gun and threatens to shoot Wednesday, but is attacked by Eugene and his bees

Enid can finally wolf out - and in some style

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday series 1 | Netflix

One of the running plot threads during the first season was Enid’s struggles to ‘wolf out’ - aka transform into a werewolf. Despite being from a family of lycanthropes, she has never been able to go full wolf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the season finale, during a full blood moon and rushing to aid Wednesday she finally is able to harness the power of the wolf. She ‘wolfs out’ and is able to take on and defeat Tyler/ Hyde and stop him from rampaging once more in a CGI heavy fight scene.

After being defeated by Enid, Tyler is seen chained-up in a straight jacket being transported by ambulance.

Some romances fair better than others

Like any good young adult series, Wednesday is full of potential romances and fans have had plenty of chances to decide on their favourite ships. Having looked like Tyler and Wednesday were finally going to become official, that all fell apart when he was revealed to be the Hyde.

Enid and Ajax however finish the season in a much stronger position, even getting to enjoy a brief make-out session before everything goes to hell. How will they fare in season two?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday and Xavier did manage to patch things up at the end of the first series and he gives Wednesday her first mobile phone. However Xavier will not be returning for the second season.

School is out… for the semester

The final battle with Laurel and Crackstone caused more than a bit of damage to Nevermore Academy, particularly with his extremely fiery entrance. The death of Principal Weams also left the school without a leader and the end of the season saw the school closed for the semester.

But don’t worry, Wednesday and co will be back with plenty of new faces at Nevermore Academy for season two.

The Stalker is still on the prowl

Earlier in the first season, the idea of a stalker keeping tabs on Wednesday first appeared but they reared their head once again right at the end of the finale. After getting her first mobile phone from Xavier, Wednesday is sent photos of her with the season’s love interests and a message from an ‘unknown contact’ saying that they are watching her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It certainly seems like they are setting that up as an important plot thread for future episodes.

A third series of Wednesday has already been confirmed by Netflix. So there will be at least one more trip to Nevermore Academy on the cards.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.