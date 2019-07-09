When Cruises Go Wrong: Documentary reveals dangerous side to cruises on Channel 4 tonight
Life sailing the high seas can seem like the perfect form of escapism.
In recent years, cruising has become a popular choice of holiday for many, offering the chance to laze on board a luxury liner in between destination hopping.
But life on board isn't always all glitz and glamour.
Not always plain sailing
This year, around two million British people will take to the seas for the holiday of a lifetime, promising class, elegance and refinement on board a cruise ship which will leave you wanting for nothing.
But, as Channel 4 documentary When Cruises Go Wrong reveals, life on board doesn't always go without a hitch.
Featuring terrifying weather, emergency evacuations, collisions, sickness and crime, the dangerous mishaps that can happen at sea have all been caught on camera, showing the less than glamorous side to luxury cruising.
When is it on TV?
The documentary will air tonight (10 July) at 9pm on Channel 4.