Love Island series 12 is nearing the finish line - but when could the final be on ITV2? 🌴💕

Love Island series 12 has been airing throughout the summer.

The show is nearing the finish line after weeks of twists and turns.

But when exactly could the final take place?

Love Island has continued to keep fans on their edge after promising “more drama” than ever. The show is celebrating its 10th birthday this summer and it has certainly upped the ante.

Revived in 2015, the iconic reality series has become a firm fixture on ITV2. Host Maya Jama promised “more twists” before the start of season 12 and it has delivered so far.

Mike Spencer, Love Island creative director, has teased that the show has even more up its sleeves. The Daily Record reports that he said it is “ripping up the rulebook” when it comes to twists.

The latest season is now in its seventh week and you might be wondering if it is nearing the end. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Love Island series 12 final?

Love Island series 12 host Maya Jama | ITV

Love Island made its grand return all the way back on Monday, June 9 - which might feel like an eternity ago right now. ITV2 airs new episodes six nights a week from Sunday to Friday with Aftersun being broadcast on Saturday evenings.

ITV has not officially announced the date of the final, but with 10 years of previous seasons to go off, we can identify a probable end date. Love Island’s previous five main series - not including All Stars and other spin-offs - have had 58 episodes apiece.

The 2024 season started on June 3 and ran until July 29, lasting for eight weeks in total - and the same was the case for the year before. If series 12 follows the recent trend of having 58 episodes and lasting eight weeks, the final could potentially take place on Monday, August 4.

Love Island does always start and finish on a Monday.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2025?

As we approach the finish line on another season of the iconic reality show, you might be wondering if any frontrunners have emerged. Fortunately Oddschecker has rounded up the latest odds and a pair of favourites have been named - as of today (July 23).

The odds come via William Hill and looks like this:

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes - 13/8

Antonia Laites and Cach Mercer - 2/1

Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley - 4/1

Shakira Khan and Conor Philips - 5/1

Megan Moore and Dejon Noel Williams - 7/1

What do the winners of Love Island get?

The winning couple will once again walk away with a joint prize pot - to be split between them. The winners will get £50,000, the same as in previous seasons.

However, beyond just the instant prize pot, Love Island can be a platform for winners (and other contestants) to launch media careers and even empires. Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are perhaps the biggest example of this - with the former recently being the subject of her own docu-series on Prime Video.

