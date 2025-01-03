Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors’ Castle can be booked as a wedding venue 😍

The Traitors’ Castle has become an icon of British TV.

The building is now instantly recognisable - and is extremely eye-catching.

But where exactly is it - and can you visit?

The doors to The Traitors’ Castle have once again been thrown open and a brand new game has begun. A new cast of faithfuls and traitors are competing to win as much as £120,000.

Host Claudia Winkleman has promised major twists - and one came early doors with three players seemingly eliminated before the game even began. But one thing hasn’t changed - and that is the location of the show.

Both the British and American versions film at the same picturesque castle in the Scottish highlands. But where is it and can you visit?

Where is The Traitors’ Castle?

The BBC show has filmed all of its current seasons at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. It is located about 30 miles north of Inverness and is in the Highland region and it dates back to the 19th century.

According to Google maps, it would take you around 4 hours to drive from Edinburgh to Ardross Castle, the same for Glasgow and for those south of the border - it is around an 11 hour drive from London.

Can you visit The Traitors’ Castle?

Ardross Castle can actually be booked as a wedding location - so if you are a Traitors superfan and have deep pockets, you could actually book it for your dream venue. According to the website, wedding parties can stay at the castle for two nights and the ceremony can take place both indoors or outdoors.

