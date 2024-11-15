Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Santa Claus is coming to town - at least, across these areas of the North East before Christmas Day 🎅

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa Claus is preparing for one last round of visits in the North East of England before his busy day job.

From Darlington to Durham, it could be one of the last chances for your little ones to get their Christmas lists to the man of the hour.

Here’s 37 locations across the North East where you can catch Santa Claus, along with the dates he’s made available in his calendar.

You better watch out, and though they say you better not cry - let’s be honest, Christmas is a pretty stressful time.

Spare a thought for Santa Claus though! For many of us, especially those with children, this marks one of the busiest times of the year, but for the man of the hour, he’s got to traverse across the world in the space of an evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it’s with his good grace that across parts of the United Kingdom, he’s taking some time away from his headquarters/grotto (delete as appropriate, reader) in the North Pole and trading it for his grottos darted around the Newcastle and Tyne area and surrounding areas.

We’ve compiled a list of locations that jolly old St. Nick is set to appear across the North East of England before he sets off on his travels across the rest of the world on Christmas Day, in the event your little ones have some last minute ideas of what they want for Christmas (wink wink.)

All information provided is correct as of writing - opening times and ticket prices available through the respective links provided.

Where can I catch Santa Claus in the North East before Christmas Day 2024?

Here's where those in the North East England can see Santa Claus before he starts hits the road for his Christmas Eve activities in 2024. | Canva

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland

North Tyneside

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Sunderland

Will you be seeing Santa Claus during his rounds of the North East before Christmas Day 2024, or do you know of an area in the region he’s not mentioned to our journalistic elves before the big day? Let our writer know by dropping them an email.