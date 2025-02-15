Who is Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer? ITV clues, guesses and songs so far
- Dressed Crab is one of the finalists for The Masked Singer.
- The identity of the celebrity remains hidden.
- But what are the clues and hints dropped during the season?
Dressed Crab made it to the final two of The Masked Singer on ITV. They were one of three contestants who competed all the way to the end of the show.
Despite nine celebrities having their identities revealed prior to the final, Dressed Crab remained shrouded in mystery - until tonight. But before the final is finished they will be unmasked.
But what are the clues that ITV have bread crumbed through the series so far? And what guesses have the judges made.
Who was Dressed Crab?
It was of course, Gregory Porter!
Clues for Dressed Crab
Viewers have been given plenty of clues so far to the potential identity of the Dressed Crab. These are the hints via Radio Times:
- "Welcome to my world darlings, you like my aesthetic?"
- "I'm going for crab, dressed crab, it's a look that never goes out of fashion."
- "Good style can make anybody feel like a somebody."
- "Just marvel at some of my creations, my work has lit up the UK."
- "But I'm not just about the material things in life."
- "I've scuttled all over the blue planet and now I'm here on The Masked Singer stage, ready to crab hold of the competition with both incisors."
- "Most crabs only move sideways but I'm sure I can also move back."
- The items include an American football helmet, gold coins, film roll and an NDA contract.
- "I don't want to be beaten, there's too much at stake, I've a taste for the high life, my rivals should quake."
- "It was always going to be runway-worthy, you do the map."
- "My competitors should be afraid."
- "The secret to success in the dressed crab business is perseverance and delivery."
- Dressed Crab calms choppy waters.
- "I don't this to sound corny, but I've shown there's no contest when it comes to style."
- The items include burnt clothes, a taxi receipt for £6.61.
- "I wouldn't describe my couture as predictable, but my success was pre-ordained. Sometimes you've got to work with a little faith."
- "I don't want to lord it over the panel but this dressed crab has technically been unmasked before, and I'm bursting at the seems to reveal my true identity."
- "Some of the panel's guesses have been a little bit left-field."
Guesses
- Billy Porter
- Jamie Foxx
- The Weeknd
- Tom Daley
- Gregory Porter
- Seal
- Niall Rodgers
- Adam Lambert
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Pharrell Williams
- Billy Ocean
- Lionel Richie
Which songs has Dressed Crab performed?
Dressed Crab was one of the contestants to perform in the opening episode of the series. They did a rendition of Lean on Me by Bill Withers.
It was a while before Dressed Crab performed again, having to wait until episode four. They performed Let's Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire and ended up in the sing-off and did a rendition of Drift Away by Mike Berry.
In episode five, Dressed Crab performed Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz. A week later in episode six, they did California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & the Papas.
For the semi-final, Dressed Crab performed both Suddenly by Billy Ocean and then later Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles. What will they have up their sleeves (or claws in this case) for the final.
