The Apprentice upped the stakes with a shock double firing after the latest task. An attempt to set up an educational banking app for kids left a couple of candidates finding their time in the competition overdrawn.

The long-running BBC series is celebrating its 20th year on TV - having made its bow back in early 2005. Now in its 19th series, the show has seen plenty of drama over the first seven weeks - from a double firing to a candidate quitting in the boardroom.