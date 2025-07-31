Things are heating up ahead of this weekend, as WWE SummerSlam can only be contained across two nights this year

The latest WWE Big Four PLE is taking place for the first time across two nights this weekend.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 has split its card into two almost festival-like nights as fans make their way to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here’s a brief history of the event, why it’s become a two-night affair, matches confirmed and how to follow every last bit of action from your own home.

The WWE’s biggest summer party is upon us, as SummerSlam debuts as a two-night wrestling extravaganza this weekend!

With an incredible array of matches confirmed so far, it has led some wrestling fans to wonder if this could eclipse WWE’s Super Bowl, WrestleMania, which took place earlier this year. And with night two of the PLE culminating in championship matches, we’re currently inclined to agree.

But what is written down on paper sometimes loses itself in translation when executed. However, with huge surprises guaranteed and John Cena performing at this last SummerSlam before he retires from the business, there are high expectations for the event, and could we see an infamous double turn take place during Night Two’s main event?

The event this year also marks a significant moment for Netflix, as the two enterprises signed a deal late last year and this year’s show marks the first time the “Big Four” event will be screened on the streaming giant.

Here’s a brief history on the event, why it is considered part of the WWE’s pantheon of 'Big Four' events, the all-important night splits of matches, and how you can watch all the action, from kick-off to post-show press conferences, at home in the UK this weekend

Why is SummerSlam part of WWE’s “Big Four” annual events?

John Cena marks his final SummerSlam appearance this weekend, as he defends the WWE Undisputed Championship in a street fight against former champion Cody Rhodes. | WWE/Netflix

SummerSlam is without question one of WWE's "Big Four" annual events, a distinction it shares with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series.

These four Premium Live Events have historically been the pillars of WWE's annual calendar, consistently featuring the biggest storylines, championship matches, and celebrity appearances.

SummerSlam, in particular, has long been positioned as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, directly behind WrestleMania. This is due to its strategic placement in the summer, offering a crucial destination for major storyline payoffs and championship changes following the post-WrestleMania period.

Having run annually since 1988, it boasts a rich history of iconic matches and moments that have shaped WWE lore, consistently generating significant revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships, and broadcast deals, positioning it as a must-see spectacle.

Why is SummerSlam taking place across two nights this year?

This decision to expand SummerSlam to a two-night format follows the highly successful precedent set by WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania, which permanently adopted a two-night structure in 2020.

There are several reasons behind the expansion: it enhances the fan experience by allowing for more matches and giving more Superstars a chance to perform on a grand stage, preventing individual nights from feeling excessively long. Of course, from a business perspective, two nights translate to increased revenue potential through additional ticket sales, merchandise, and viewership. Holding events in vast NFL stadiums, as SummerSlam has done since 2021, also makes a two-night format more feasible and profitable for filling such large venues.

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has openly supported expanding major events, likening it to a "Disney" model where fans can fully immerse themselves in a "destination weekend," reflecting WWE's strategic ambition to elevate their Premium Live Events into even grander entertainment spectacles.

What matches have (so far) been confirmed for SummerSlam and what night will they occur?

There happens to be one more episode of WWE SmackDown set to take place before the two-night event this weekend, so more matches may be announced, but as it stands, here is your card and night splits for SummerSlam 2025

Night 1 (August 2)

World Heavyweight Championship : Gunther (c) v CM Punk

: Gunther (c) v CM Punk WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill

: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Jade Cargill WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship : The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) v Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

: The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) v Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Randy Orton and Jelly Roll v Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso v Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman)

Sami Zayn v Karrion Kross (if Kross wins, Zayn has to admit “Kross was right.” If he loses, he must say “I was wrong” about Zayn)

Night 2 (August 3)

WWE Undisputed Championship - Street Fight : John Cena (c) v Cody Rhodes

: John Cena (c) v Cody Rhodes Women’s World Championship : Naomi (c) v Rhea Ripley v IYO SKY

: Naomi (c) v Rhea Ripley v IYO SKY WWE United States Championship - Steel Cage Match : Solo Sikoa (c) v Jacob Fatu

: Solo Sikoa (c) v Jacob Fatu WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship - No DQ : Becky Lynch (c) v Lyra Valkyria (If Lynch wins, Valkyria can no longer challenge for the title for as long as Lynch is champion)

: Becky Lynch (c) v Lyra Valkyria (If Lynch wins, Valkyria can no longer challenge for the title for as long as Lynch is champion) WWE Intercontinental Championship : Dominik Mysterio (c) v AJ Styles

: Dominik Mysterio (c) v AJ Styles WWE Tag Team Championship - TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) v Andrade and Rey Fenix v #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomassa Ciampa) v Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) v The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) v Fraxiom (Nathan Fraser and Axiom)

How can I watch WWE SummerSlam in the United Kingdom?

SummerSlam Kick-Off

The official SummerSlam Kick-Off show, which invites fans to see the stars of the WWE Universe make their final comments before their matches, will be airing once again on WWE’s official YouTube channel, taking place August 1 from 10pm BST.

Pre-show coverage

Those looking to follow the coverage leading up to the biggest two-night party of the summer can do so by visiting WWE’s official YouTube channel, with coverage kicking off each night from 8pm BST.

Main event coverage

Netflix will carry live coverage of both nights of WWE SummerSlam 2025, with the main card starting at 11pm BST on both nights this year.

Post-show coverage

The WWE will also be hosting press conferences and post-show analysis after the evenings have concluded; they will take place once again on the WWE’s official YouTube channel from 4am each morning.

What is the WWE’s next Premium Live Event after SummerSlam 2025?

That would be the WWE’s PLE being held in France once again; Clash in Paris is set to take place on August 31 at the La Défense Arena in Nanterre, with a “Road to Clash in Paris” scheduled to take place throughout the UK in the lead up to the PLE.

Start your fantasy booking of SummerSlam 2025 ahead of the first night by leaving your predictions down below - do you think John Cena will turn face and will Cody Rhodes finally embrace the dark side in his quest to win back “his” WWE Undisputed Championship?