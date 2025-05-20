Pet owners turn to Google to diagnose pet health

Canva/Getty Images

A new report reveals UK pet owners are increasingly anxious about their pet’s health, with over one in five (21 percent) experiencing daily worries

Research found a reliance on Google for panicking pet owners, with many turning to the internet to diagnose their pets' health concerns and to seek online pet advice (88 percent).

The survey conducted by Post Office highlights the growing concerns of UK pet owners regarding their pets' health and the rising costs of pet care. The data sheds light on the emotional and financial stress experienced by pet owners across the country.

21 percent of pet owners admit to worrying about their pet's health and wellbeing every day. This concern is particularly pronounced among younger pet owners aged 18-34 (23 percent).

The majority (71 percent) of respondents reported feeling stressed about the costs associated with pet care, including vet visits, treatments, and check-ups - despite this, over 40 percent (41 percent) do not have pet insurance in place.

When it comes to the top causes of panic, pet owners cite animals eating something they shouldn't (35 percent), health issues (32 percent) and changes in behaviour (31 percent) as the most common concerns.

Pet panics are leading many to turn to Google to diagnose their worries. Google searches for dogs eating chocolate increased by 143% over the Easter period (20th-26th April 2025) compared to the yearly average1. However, over a third (33 per cent) admit this leads to increased anxiety rather than reassurance.

With daily worries about pets' wellbeing and the financial strain as a major stressor, there is a growing demand for affordable and accessible solutions such as comprehensive pet insurance plans and a 24/7 vet advice line. 80 percent said they would feel more at ease with access to an 24/7 online vet in pet emergencies.

Paul Paddock, Product and Pricing Director at Post Office commented: "The data highlights the understandable panics many pet owners face when looking after their furry friends, from eating something they shouldn’t, changes in their behaviour, to leaving them home alone.

"We know that ensuring our pets are healthy and happy can come with emotional and financial stresses. The internet can be a great source of information for concerned owners, however with so much misinformation online, it’s easy to incorrectly diagnose your pet and worry. Whilst it can be a useful resource, the internet should never replace professional advice.

"We are committed to supporting pet owners with accessible services, which is why all our plans from dog insurance, cat insurance, to rabbit insurance give you access to 24/7 support with our PetCall advice line. Pets are family, and we aim to provide peace of mind for owners."

Find out what to do if your pet suddenly falls ill, seems distressed or goes missing.