Hartlepool Borough Council secured funding to purchase award-winning artist Simon Bartram’s ‘North Sea Man’ – part of his ‘Under The Vapour Trails’ exhibition, which was on display at Hartlepool Art Gallery earlier this year.

The purchase of the painting was made possible through a funding from the Nerys Johnson Contemporary Art Fund and it is on display with work by members of the town’s RAW35 photography group, who were inspired by the exhibition themes and set out to capture the importance of the local football team to the community.

The exhibition by the Jarrow-born artist presented a portrait of contemporary Northern masculinity and captured the ‘sturdy’ characters who populated the pubs and football terraces where Simon was brought up in the North East.

Simon Bartram with his painting and members of Hartlepool's RAW35 photography group.

‘Under The Vapour Trails’ resonated with local people who reported seeing themselves, or someone they knew, in the men portrayed in the paintings.

Angela Thomas, Hartlepool Art Gallery curator, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we’re able to add this wonderful portrait by Simon Bartram to the Hartlepool collection.

“That it is on display with the work produced by some of the photographers from RAW35 makes absolutely clear the relevance that this piece has.

North Sea Man taking its place in the exhibition.

"Visitors will immediately see how Simon’s painting has influenced the photography project and perhaps make us all stop and think about the characters that make up our own local communities.”

Simon said: “I am so very pleased to have my painting North Sea Man added to the Hartlepool collection.

"It was such an honour to have shown my exhibition ‘Under the Vapour Trails’ in such a wonderful space as Hartlepool Art Gallery and now it is very exciting that one of the pictures has found a permanent home there.”

He added: “I hope North Sea Man will be seen by many people in the years to come.”

The Under the Vapour Trails exhibition and photography project were funded by Arts Council England and supported by Tees Valley Museums Group.