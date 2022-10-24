Zaine Garden and Ryan Ullyart appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday (October 24) after being arrested during their team’s 3-1 away victory at Pools played on Saturday, October 8.

Garden, 30, pleaded guilty to being drunk inside the Suit Direct Stadium, while Ullyart, also 30, admitted running onto the pitch when Carlisle scored their third goal.

Paul Doney, prosecuting Ullyart, said: “During the game there were large incidents of disorder between the rival fans.

Ryan Ullyart and Zaine Garden leaving Teesside Magistrates Court.

"There was a hostile and aggressive atmosphere inside the ground.

"Following Carlisle scoring to make it 3-1, in subsequent celebrations officers have identified two members of the Hartlepool security staff escorting a male which was the defendant from inside the 18 yard box, the area where Hartlepool were defending at the time.”

Ullyart, of Hazel Close, Carlisle, admitted going onto the playing area without lawful authority.

But representing himself in court, he said it was partly down to fans behind him surging forward and disputed being in the 18 yard box.

He told magistrates: “It was a mixture of celebrating a goal and the crowd behind was all going forward.

"I was at the front. I thought if I got over the barrier it would be safer for us.”

He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Ullyart did not object to a three-year football banning order, which prevents him from attending any regulated games in the top five tiers of English football.

Magistrates also made a three-year banning order against Garden, of Beverley Rise, Carlisle, after he admitted being drunk inside a sports stadium.

The court heard he was aggressive and abusive towards stewards during the match, leading to him being ejected from the ground.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said Garden had been drinking before the game.

He said: “Mr Garden accepts his behaviour. He accepts it was unacceptable.”

Magistrates also fined Garden £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.