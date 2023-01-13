In the World of Spud follows the adventures of a lettuce who goes on a mission to save his iceberg friend from melting and flooding the planet.

The book was written by Deborah Ryle and is expected to be published internationally by March.

Author Deborah, 66, who also created the book’s illustrations, revealed her inspiration for the story came while watching the latest series of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! at the end of 2022.

Television personalities Ant McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly.

One of the episodes saw Geordie TV hosts Ant and Dec place a lettuce on the table as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP was elected the camp’s leader.

It was in reference to a live stream launched by national newspaper the Daily Star, which asked its readers who would last longer – an iceberg lettuce or Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Ultimately, just seven days later, the lettuce emerged victorious as Ms Truss resigned her post on October 20, 2022.

Speaking of the gag on I’m a Celeb, Deborah said: "They had an iceberg lettuce on the counter and they called him Spud. I thought ‘there’s an idea’. I would go to bed thinking about it and sometimes I got inspiration right in the middle of the night and I would get up and write it down.”

Deborah, right, pictured with her daughter Victoria, 42.

The story aims to shine a light on the problems facing the environment and to encourage children to eat healthily.

Some familiar faces, including the late Queen Elizabeth II– who previously took interest in Deborah’s artwork – and King Charles III, also make appearances in the book along with reference to the Seaton Carew home of Deborah’s parents.

The former secretary, who now lives in Wiltshire, told the Mail: “I think it might encourage children to eat their greens and have a healthy diet.

Spud with Ant and Dec, who are among the characters of the book.

"My parents had a big garden in Seaton Carew and we used to get fresh fruit and vegetables directly from the garden and there’s nothing better."

The story has already been given the stamp of approval by Deborah’s granddaughter, Willow, aged six, who features in the book as character Willow Bean, alongside her eight-month-old brother Chester.

Deborah, who has 10 grandchildren, said Willow likes to save bees and was pleased to feature in the story.

Mum-of-three Deborah was born in Hertfordshire and came to live in Hartlepool with her parents Edward and Priscilla Higgins in 1957. She moved back to Hertfordshire in 1985 and lived in Germany for five years.

Willow (left) and her baby brother Chester (right) are also featured in the book.

She last visited Hartlepool in 2012 and hopes to return to town for the Tall Ships Races this summer and to carry out some book signings.

In the World of Spud will be available internationally at all good booksellers and all major libraries throughout the UK including the British Library, Scottish and Welsh National Libraries, Oxford and Cambridge Universities and Trinity College Dublin.

It will also be available as an e-book and in hardback.

An illustration of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Deborah, which is featured in the book.