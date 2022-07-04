On paper, it’s the most wonderful time of the year for Love Island fans – the return of Casa Amor.

Just like getting the keys to a new flat, the second house brings a mixture of excitement and trepidation for viewers and islanders alike – will it make your dreams come true, or will you spend the next six months regretting your life choices?

This year, saw the girls told to prep for a night out, before being taken to their temporary abode and met by a shipment of strange new men.

Gemma and Jack chat.

Two members of the opposing tribes quickly found something in common, however.

Gemma Owen and Jack Keating bonded over their famous dads – Keating senior, a.k.a. Ronan, found international fame with Boyzone and hit single Life is a Rollercoaster, while Gemma is the daughter of ex-Magpie Michael Owen.

With the boys flying solo back at the main villa, it was only a matter of time before they would be meeting six new girls and the following morning they met their new roommates.

The Islanders gather at the fire pi: Dami, Andrew, Jacques, Jazmine, Summer, Chyna, Luca, Cheyanne, Mollie, Jay, Davide and Coco.

As scenes switched to and from Casa Amor and the main villa, we saw both sets of boys and girls getting to know each other and exploring whether they could see a better connection than they had found with their existing couples so far.

Up to now, Andrew has been dedicated to Tasha, and Dami smitten with Indiyah.

But in a shocking preview scenes ahead of tonight’s episode, we saw both boys set to share a kiss with two of the new girls.

However, just like an estate agent listing, sometimes things in the show things are not exactly as they seem – it could be innocent fun as part of a challenge, although the scenes did look quite intimate...

But if the kisses were real, surely the girls will receive a postcard of what the boys have been up to, which always causes more drama.

How will Tasha and Indiyah react and will anyone else’s head be turned?