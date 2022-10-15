Paul Suggitt, who specialises in making hard-hitting documentaries, will play a key role in this month’s Tees Valley International Film Festival.

It takes place at the ARC venue, in Stockton, from Wednesday, October 26, to Saturday, October 29.

The festival includes a gala screening of Paul’s documentary Surviving Homeless in which he lived on the streets of Hartlepool and Middlesbrough for six weeks.

Hartlepool film maker Paul Suggitt behind the camera.

His short film Lost Veteran, about a former soldier living on a Hartlepool beach, is also nominated for an award along with four other entries from around the world.

Paul, 53, who enjoys “bringing stories to life”, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been asked to take part in the film festival.

"Obviously, the organisers see some good in what I do. This is the first time that Surviving Homeless has had a gala screening in a cinema.”

The film has been watched 400,000 times on YouTube. Paul will introduce the film and answer questions from the audience following the screening on the evening of October 27.

Paul's film Surviving Homeless will be given a gala screening at the film festival.

He will also lead a workshop on the Saturday giving an insight into the film making process and advice on how budding film makers can break into the industry.

The course covers everything from script development, casting, cinematography, post-production, distribution and marketing.

"There’s a lot of untapped talent around,” said Paul.

Goffy will be hosting an evening with Tim Healy and fellow North East actors Mark Benton and Bill Fellows at the Tees Valley International Film Festival.

Hartlepool born presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough will also be at the festival when he hosts an evening event with three favourite North East actors on the last day of the festival.

Goffy will interview local legend Tim Healy, of Auf Wiedersehen Pet fame, together with Teessiders Mark Benton and Bill Fellows.

Film festival organiser Michael Luke said: “They are all legends from our area and that is really what has excited people with the fact that they will all be on stage together.”

During the closing event, the winner of a festival monologue competition will be announced with the prize being agent representation and a role in Paul Suggitt’s upcoming thriller Kazzy.

The winners of the various best film categories will also be announced and presented with their awards.