Hartlepool reacts as first episode of The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe airs on ITV

The four-part TV series revisits the unbelievable story of the pair, who conspired to fake John’s death in a canoeing accident in 2002 before cashing in life insurance and pension policies so that they could eventually begin a new life in Panama.

Actors Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan star in the drama, which was largely filmed in Hartlepool last spring.

Have you enjoyed getting stuck into the programme or have you just got something to say about the accents?

Actors Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan portray Hartlepool couple John and Anne Darwin in the ITV drama./Photo: ITV

Here’s what Mail readers made of the new programme so far on our Facebook page.

Saphron North: “Watched last night and looking forward to more. What’s the fuss about the accents though? They weren’t from here. No one seems to bother when Americans speak English accents like we are all royals!”

Jane Hammond: “Why wouldn’t you watch this, it's filmed in our town, yes we know what happened, I am so looking forward to it.”

The series recreates the infamous photograph which ultimately led to the couple's downfall./Photo: ITV

Rachel Denham Fawcett admitted binge-watching the programme already, adding: “Watched all episodes at once.”

But Julie Saunders wasn’t that impressed. She said: “I turned it off, not even halfway through.”

Kevin Guffick said: “Should never have used Headland for this film. And the language is not Hartlepudlean...”

Kenny Coulson added: “People can't do Hartlepool accents, might watch for a laugh.”