Cameras were rolling in Hartlepool in late April and early May last year as filming for ITV’s The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe took place at South Crescent, on the Headland, and the bus station and The Front, in Seaton Carew.

The four-part mini series will retell how John Darwin faked his own death in a 2002 Seaton Carew canoeing accident so that he could start a new life abroad with wife Anne.

Our photographer was in South Crescent, on the Headland, during the final scheduled day of filming in Hartlepool on May 4. You can view more pictures here.

