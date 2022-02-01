How to get ‘pay what you decide tickets’ for dance company’s new Hartlepool show
Hartlepool will step back to 1930s Paris nightlife when a new ‘pay what you decide’ production comes to town.
North East-based company Rendez-Vous dance is bringing The Monocle to Hartlepool Borough Hall on Saturday, February 12, for a night of dance and live music.
The Monocle is inspired by the secretly notorious 1930s Parisian lesbian club of the same name.
The show is part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Pay What You Decide initiative.
Susan French, the council’s performance venues manager, explained: “We want as many people as possible to come and enjoy this show, so we have made The Monocle part of our Pay What You Decide initiative to remove the cost barrier and to encourage people who might not have seen a dance production before to try something new.
“People simply book their tickets online and then following the show they are given the opportunity to pay what they think the performance is worth based on their experience.”
To book tickets, visit www.hartlepoolboroughhall.com.