Irish musical comedy starring The Royle Family's Ricky Tomlinson heading to Billingham Forum Theatre
Much-loved actor and comedian heads a talented cast of performers in Irish Annie’s coming to the Forum Theatre Billingham on May 17.
The show is billed an irresistible celebration of Irish culture.
Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night of music, comedy and mayhem.
It features original tracks written for the show along with favourite Irish tunes including Tell Me Ma, The Wild Rover, Dirty Old Town, Danny
Boy and many more.
Ricky performs as himself, appearing as a celebrity guest in Annie’s pub.
He said: “Irish Annie’s is infectious, it’s a feelgood show, and it doesn’t matter where we play, people are always up on their feet at the end dancing and singing.
“I love meeting the people after the show who come to see us. I like to thank them for giving us their support.
“In fact, we spend as much time there at the end of the show as we do on stage.”
The show toured the UK and Ireland last year where it played to thousands of people and won glowing reviews from critics
who described it as “a show with a huge heart and barrels of love” and “a joyous celebration of Irish culture”.
The title role of Annie is played by Lynn Francis and the foot-stomping six-piece band The Shenanigans perform live at every show.
For more information and to book visit forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or call the box office on (01642) 552663.
