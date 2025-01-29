Full line-up announced for Clubland By The Sea in Hartlepool this summer

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:51 GMT
One of the UK’s most popular music festivals is coming back to Hartlepool this summer with a show-stopping line-up.

Clubland By The Sea is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, July 25, from 3pm until 11pm.

More than 50 artists are set to perform across multiple stages including DJ and record producer Jax Jones – known for his hits You Don’t Know Me and Out Out.

Swedish singer and record producer Basshunter is also performing at the event with some of his most famous hits including Now You’re Gone, All I Ever Wanted and Angel In The Night.

Billy Gillies, Andy Whitby, Ultrabeat, Flip n Fill ft. Karen Parry, Manian Van Dahl, Evi Goffin of Lasgo, Klubfiller, Friday Night Posse, JohnNea, Scotty D, Tazo, Somin and Chrissy G are also expected to take to the stage, alongside locals acts Quest, Frostie and Joey G.

Tickets are available now at www.skiddle.com/.

