24/7 alcohol sale bid launched for planned new Hartlepool petrol station

Bosses behind a planned new petrol station in Hartlepool have confirmed they are hoping to gain a licence to sell alcohol 24 hours a day.
By Nic Marko
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council last year to demolish the former car valet centre at 234 Stockton Road and build a “modern roadside services” development in its place.

This will include the construction of a new kiosk building, which will provide a small shop and toilet.

It was recently confirmed applicant SRJ Convenience had won their appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate to allow them to open 24/7, after council officers initially ruled the site could only operate between 7am and 11.30pm.

Demolition of the former car valet centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDDemolition of the former car valet centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Demolition of the former car valet centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
A licensing application has now been lodged by the same organisation to permit the proposed petrol station to sell alcohol at all times during its 24 hour opening.

It also seeks permission to allow the site to serve “late night refreshments”, which includes hot food and drink, between 11pm and 5am, with a licence not needed to sell such goods at other times.

The application stressed numerous measures will be in place to ensure the petrol station complies with licensing objectives, which include protecting children from harm and preventing crime and disorder.

It states a thorough digital CCTV system will be in place at all times, along with a challenge 25 policy, while an incident book will be kept at the site.

It added “adequate levels of staff” will be in place, who will receive relevant training, while numerous bins will be provided in and outside the premises.

Work has already taken place to demolish the disused Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre.

