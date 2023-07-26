Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planners last year for a new “modern roadside services” development at 234 Stockton Road.

The application included permission to demolish the disused Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacant building was hit by arsonists last November and police were called out in April to reports of people stripping metal from the roof.

Demolition of the former car valeting centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Demolition work has now taken place, paving the way for the start of construction on the new petrol station.

The development is due to include a new kiosk building with a small shop and toilet, while planning documents previously stated “up to 14 jobs within the local area” will be created.

A design and access statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the proposals, said the site is “ideally suited” and the plans “will represent a positive contribution to the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The development will provide a high quality refuelling facility in a location that would benefit from such a service.

The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

“The proposed petrol filling station facility represents a significant investment in the site which will ensure the long-term operational future of the facility by meeting the requirements of customers.”

The shop product range would include cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, snacks, sandwiches, dairy products, cold drinks, selected groceries and car accessories.

The development will also include car and cycle parking spaces, and the potential to provide two electric vehicle bays in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad