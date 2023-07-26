News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Hartlepool car valeting centre demolition clears way for new 24-hour petrol station

A former car valet centre in Hartlepool has been demolished paving the way for a new petrol station.
By Nic Marko
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planners last year for a new “modern roadside services” development at 234 Stockton Road.

The application included permission to demolish the disused Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vacant building was hit by arsonists last November and police were called out in April to reports of people stripping metal from the roof.

Demolition of the former car valeting centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool.Demolition of the former car valeting centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
Demolition of the former car valeting centre on Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
Most Popular

Demolition work has now taken place, paving the way for the start of construction on the new petrol station.

The development is due to include a new kiosk building with a small shop and toilet, while planning documents previously stated “up to 14 jobs within the local area” will be created.

A design and access statement, submitted by ADS Design in support of the proposals, said the site is “ideally suited” and the plans “will represent a positive contribution to the local area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The development will provide a high quality refuelling facility in a location that would benefit from such a service.

The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REIDThe former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

“The proposed petrol filling station facility represents a significant investment in the site which will ensure the long-term operational future of the facility by meeting the requirements of customers.”

The shop product range would include cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, snacks, sandwiches, dairy products, cold drinks, selected groceries and car accessories.

The development will also include car and cycle parking spaces, and the potential to provide two electric vehicle bays in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site was previously a petrol station before plans were approved in 2009 to convert it into a car valet centre.

Related topics:HartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough Council