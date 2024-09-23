Anti-social behaviour objection from Hartlepool Borough Council over new shop's bid for 8am-11pm alcohol licence at former Tesco Express
An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the former Tesco Express building, which is now home to Dart Foods, in Villiers Street, just off York Road in the town centre.
The licensing proposal seeks to allow the newly opened “frozen food retailer” to sell alcohol between 8am and 11pm each day.
Yet six objections have been submitted over the application from nearby residents and building occupiers, raising concerns around existing issues with antisocial behaviour (ASB) linked to alcohol in the area being exacerbated.
This includes one from the council’s head of service for community hubs who raised worries over the site being opposite Community Hub Central, formerly Hartlepool Central Library, and the problems another store selling alcohol could bring.
They said: “We have worked tirelessly this year to try and stop the anti-social behaviour and public nuisance outside the hub from the people who sit outside on the ramp and drink alcohol all day.
“I would strongly argue granting an application to sell alcohol all day from this new premises will create more ASB.”
The application has been scheduled to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, September 27, for a decision on whether it will be approved.
Submitted by Mohammed Selim, from Ark Logistics, the proposals stress numerous measures will be in place to ensure the store complies with licensing objectives.
This includes CCTV coverage, staff training, safety checks and having extra staff on when needed.
