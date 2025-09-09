Billingham home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North East

AAA Homecare Limited

AAA Homecare Limited has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 317 home care providers in the North East and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the North East received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To look for a home care agency in Billingham go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Billingham

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“AAA Homecare Limited has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North East!”

Gavin Hobson, Director at AAA Homecare Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be a Top 20 Home Care provider for the 2nd year running. We set the company up in 2023 with the aim of maintaining the highest standards of person-centred care for people residing in their own homes. We have stood by what we said were going to do and we believe everybody deserves to have their care delivered their way, hence our strap line “CARE FOR YOU – YOUR WAY”. We are positive outcome focused and not task driven and the reviews to date speak for themselves.”

To see AAA Homecare Limited’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432251696

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.

https://www.homecare.co.uk/awards/