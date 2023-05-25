Liberty Pipes, in Brenda Road, is to produce just over 10 miles (16.6km) of special pipe for use in two offshore energy projects.

The Hartlepool mill has been awarded the contracts by Subsea7 for two major North Sea gas development projects.

Work will begin soon and continue throughout 2023. Although the new contracts will not create any new jobs, the company says it is bidding for a number of large contracts, which if successful would lead to an increase in the workforce.

Liberty Steel's pipe mill at Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Jeffrey Kabel, Liberty Steel’s chief transformation officer, said: “Liberty’s success in winning this significant new North Sea contract, on top of our recent achievement in becoming the UK’s first producer of hydrogen pipe material and one of a handful globally, highlights how our pipes division can drive development of much-needed new energy infrastructure in the UK and around the world.

"The specialist expertise of our Hartlepool team means we are well-positioned to compete for new orders that can create UK jobs, benefit the wider economy, support energy transition and strengthen UK energy security.”

Martyn Curnow, commercial director for Liberty Pipes Hartlepool, added: “We are extremely proud to have secured these contracts.

"We look forward to delivering both projects safely and to the satisfaction of our longstanding client Subsea7.”

Fabrication of the complete assembly takes place onshore in Scotland before being towed offshore for installation.

They will be used in the Yggdrasil greenfield development, off Norway, and the Valhall PWP-Fenris project in the southern North Sea.

