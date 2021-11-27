B&Q opening new outlet in Hartlepool Asda supermarket four years after superstore closed

B&Q is opening a concession area within Asda on Marina Way next month in a move which will create 10 jobs.

A corner of the supermarket that used to sell men’s clothing has been boxed off for a number of weeks.

B&Q say it will offer “a broad range” of products.

ASDA, Marina Way, Hartlepoo. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted that our latest concession store inside Hartlepool Asda will open next month.

"Our concession store will give customers the opportunity to easily access a broad range of great value products and complete many different shopping activities in a single trip.

“The B&Q concession in Asda Hartlepool has created 10 jobs and will offer a range of paint as well as tools, hardware and other DIY essentials.”

A previous B&Q store on the Tees Bay Retail Park closed in early 2017 in a restructure of the business.

