B&Q opening new outlet in Hartlepool Asda supermarket four years after superstore closed

Do it yourself enthusiasts can take advantage of a new outlet opening in a Hartlepool supermarket soon.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:45 am

B&Q is opening a concession area within Asda on Marina Way next month in a move which will create 10 jobs.

A corner of the supermarket that used to sell men’s clothing has been boxed off for a number of weeks.

B&Q say it will offer “a broad range” of products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

ASDA, Marina Way, Hartlepoo. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted that our latest concession store inside Hartlepool Asda will open next month.

"Our concession store will give customers the opportunity to easily access a broad range of great value products and complete many different shopping activities in a single trip.

“The B&Q concession in Asda Hartlepool has created 10 jobs and will offer a range of paint as well as tools, hardware and other DIY essentials.”

A previous B&Q store on the Tees Bay Retail Park closed in early 2017 in a restructure of the business.

Read More

Read More
Eight Hartlepool shops Mail readers loved to visit in the run-up to Christmas

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

B&QHartlepoolASDAHartlepool Mail