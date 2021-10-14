Dozens of Hartlepool businesses get behind Fiver Fest with £5 deals for customers

Fiver Fest is running in town as part of a national campaign and continues until Saturday, October 23.

Around 30 shops and businesses are taking part by putting on special £5 deals.

It is designed as a thank you to customers for their support during the pandemic, and encourage them to spend more in the local economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's latest Fiver Fest initiative is underway with a number of £5 deals to encourage shoppers to spend more in the local economy.

The full list of participating Hartlepool businesses is: Plantopia the plant shop, Kraft Work Yarns, Giftstop.co.uk, Professional Cleaning Solutions UK, Daisy and Beas, Steron locksmiths, The Sensory Spot, Poppy’s Hairdressing, Make-up by Eliza R, Nutty Little Luxuries, Ord Office Ltd, The Lock Gates, Louse Robinson Ceramics, Headland Discount, Pixie Pinnies, Cards r Hudsons, Totes Eco, Lets Pretend, Little Bear Things, Hartlepool Life, Miss Sally’s Bow-Chique, The Printers, The Fizz Hut, Beyond Limits Gym, atterway, Bake n Butty, Red Sky Gifts, Funky Zebra Designs and Goodwill Gaming.

Fiver Fest is devised and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots high street organisation that has been helping businesses and high streets to help themselves since 2010.

Ste Harvey, from Steron Locksmith, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Hartlepool. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

“The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown.

"So these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

For further details including a map of participating businesses, go to Totally Locally Hartlepool on Facebook.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.