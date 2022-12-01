Shoppers will be able to park for free in the town centre on the next four Saturdays starting on December 3.

The offer covers all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street pay and display areas.

Councillor Tom Cassidy, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “The free parking offer has proved to be popular previously and we hope that will be the case again.

“The aim is to help local businesses by encouraging more people – both residents of the town and others from outside the area - to shop for Christmas in Hartlepool.”

The free Saturday parking runs up to and including Christmas Eve.

