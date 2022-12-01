Hartlepool Borough Council announces free car parking in the run up to Christmas
Free car parking is being introduced once again in the run up to Christmas in Hartlepool.
Shoppers will be able to park for free in the town centre on the next four Saturdays starting on December 3.
The offer covers all Hartlepool Borough Council-managed car parks and on-street pay and display areas.
Councillor Tom Cassidy, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “The free parking offer has proved to be popular previously and we hope that will be the case again.
“The aim is to help local businesses by encouraging more people – both residents of the town and others from outside the area - to shop for Christmas in Hartlepool.”
The free Saturday parking runs up to and including Christmas Eve.
Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft added: “In addition to usual free parking every Sunday, being able to park for free on these four Saturdays during December will, I’m sure, make the customer visit a little more enjoyable.”