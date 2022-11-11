Hartlepool Police plea to trace mystery van after suspected arson attack

Firefighters spent around four hours tackling the blaze at the former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, last month.

At the height of the fire, five appliances from Billingham, Hartlepool, Saltburn, Stockton and Thornaby were involved.

Cleveland Police, who quickly suspected arson as the cause, have now said: “Officers are seeking information in relation to an arson at the Car Valeting Centre, on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool, at around 23.20 hours on Tuesday, 25th October.

The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, in the aftermath of October's fire.

“It is believed that the suspects may have attended the premises in a white, long wheel-based van with a dark plastic trim, with the van seen in the area between 23.00 hours and 23.30 hours.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam can call 101 quoting SE22192617.”

Advertisement Hide Ad